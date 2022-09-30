Dorsey Wright & Associates Purchases New Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc now owns 69,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 56,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 147.8% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ ACWX opened at $40.11 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $39.65 and a 52 week high of $58.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.69.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.