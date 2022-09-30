HNP Capital LLC Sells 2,134 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

HNP Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,178 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,134 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $1,449,526,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,822,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,543,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776,330 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 316.9% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,965,684 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $740,073,000 after buying an additional 2,254,336 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 638.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $550,334,000 after buying an additional 1,741,490 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,864,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,886,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,087 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on UNP. StockNews.com raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $234.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.57.

Union Pacific Stock Down 1.3 %

Union Pacific stock opened at $199.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $224.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.14. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $195.93 and a 1-year high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.46%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

