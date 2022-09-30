Dorsey Wright & Associates Acquires New Holdings in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,616 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 1,481.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Bel Fuse by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,053 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Bel Fuse by 704.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,619 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bel Fuse in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Bel Fuse in the 2nd quarter valued at $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BELFB shares. TheStreet upgraded Bel Fuse from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Bel Fuse from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 13th.

BELFB stock opened at $24.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $305.88 million, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.56. Bel Fuse Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.58 and a twelve month high of $29.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.23 and a 200-day moving average of $19.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Bel Fuse’s payout ratio is currently 9.66%.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, e-Mobility and broadcasting, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

