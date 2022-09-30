2,800 Shares in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Acquired by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Dorian LPG by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 799,380 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,583,000 after acquiring an additional 196,749 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Dorian LPG by 637.6% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 168,394 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 145,563 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Dorian LPG by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,243,532 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,019,000 after acquiring an additional 137,918 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Dorian LPG during the 1st quarter valued at $1,926,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Dorian LPG by 224.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 178,103 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 123,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Dorian LPG

In other news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,000,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,000,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $72,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,794. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 392,000 shares of company stock worth $6,047,510 over the last three months. Company insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dorian LPG Trading Down 3.9 %

LPG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Dorian LPG in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dorian LPG in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Dorian LPG stock opened at $13.63 on Friday. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $10.77 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.30. The stock has a market cap of $549.70 million, a P/E ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $76.82 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dorian LPG Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Dorian LPG’s payout ratio is 199.12%.

Dorian LPG Profile

(Get Rating)

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 27, 2022, its fleet consisted of twenty-two VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.