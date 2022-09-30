Dorsey Wright & Associates Takes $45,000 Position in Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC)

Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Ardmore Shipping by 48.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Ardmore Shipping by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,739,447 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,828,000 after buying an additional 26,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ardmore Shipping by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 398,318 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 5,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ASC. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ardmore Shipping in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.53.

Shares of ASC opened at $9.08 on Friday. Ardmore Shipping Co. has a 52 week low of $3.09 and a 52 week high of $10.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -226.94 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.42 and a 200-day moving average of $7.46.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $65.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.51 million. Ardmore Shipping had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 0.92%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ardmore Shipping Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

