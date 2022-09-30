Dorsey Wright & Associates Invests $1.80 Million in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,802,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the first quarter worth $39,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 31.2% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 61.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 73.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

DAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.22.

NYSE DAR opened at $66.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.31. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.20. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.71 and a 12-month high of $87.59.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.12). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Darling Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

