HNP Capital LLC Takes $297,000 Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

HNP Capital LLC purchased a new position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,063 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in HP by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 164,343 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $6,191,000 after purchasing an additional 19,854 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of HP by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 507,469 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $18,217,000 after purchasing an additional 30,941 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in HP by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,916 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new position in HP in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,996,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in HP by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 208,699 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $7,862,000 after purchasing an additional 88,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPQ opened at $25.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.10. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.74 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 220.16% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $14.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. HP’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $148,725.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at $446,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. UBS Group reduced their price target on HP from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on HP from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.79.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

