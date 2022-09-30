Dorsey Wright & Associates Purchases New Stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,000.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sempra during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sempra during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 70.8% in the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $169.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.67.
Sempra Stock Down 3.5 %
Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.16. Sempra had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sempra will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.
Sempra Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Sempra’s payout ratio is 128.29%.
Sempra Profile
Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.
