Weaver Consulting Group Acquires 24 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 678 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,043,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 264,890 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $150,378,000 after acquiring an additional 40,221 shares in the last quarter. 626 Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $326,000. DRW Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,153 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,449,904. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $478.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $212.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.70. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $525.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $518.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 27.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $579.00 to $581.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $517.00 to $512.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $570.32.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

