Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Has $3.36 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $525,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $61,911,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 58,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,668,000 after purchasing an additional 6,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 458.3% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 8,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 7,182 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $364.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $403.30 and a 200-day moving average of $409.70. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $361.18 and a 52-week high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

