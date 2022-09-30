iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Delta Investment Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Delta Investment Management LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 67.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,482 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 4.9% of Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of IVV opened at $364.37 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $361.18 and a one year high of $482.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $403.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $409.70.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

