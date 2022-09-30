PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Inverness Counsel LLC NY

Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,934 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 1.4% of Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $24,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 20,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 28,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $166.61 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.48 and a 52-week high of $181.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $173.16 and a 200-day moving average of $170.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

