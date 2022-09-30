TCW Group Inc. Sells 22,479 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

TCW Group Inc. lessened its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 374,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,479 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $57,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Toews Corp ADV raised its stake in AbbVie by 220.0% in the second quarter. Toews Corp ADV now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $2,568,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 26.8% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,099 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 1.7% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 19.9% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 230,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,331,000 after purchasing an additional 38,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on ABBV. Argus dropped their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.35.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $142.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.33. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $106.86 and a one year high of $175.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 79.89%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.