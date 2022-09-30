Icon Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its position in shares of ASML by 90.9% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth $39,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth $43,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of ASML by 78.4% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 66 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML opened at $427.78 on Friday. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $412.67 and a fifty-two week high of $881.12. The company has a market capitalization of $175.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $512.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $543.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.36.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.26. ASML had a net margin of 31.36% and a return on equity of 64.93%. The business had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $1.3991 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.63%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ASML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Grupo Santander raised ASML from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €480.00 ($489.80) target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on ASML from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on ASML from €960.00 ($979.59) to €920.00 ($938.78) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on ASML from €475.00 ($484.69) to €525.00 ($535.71) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $708.10.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

