TCW Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 14,490 T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,490 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,950,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 203 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $134.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $168.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.85. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.51 and a fifty-two week high of $148.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.66.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.02. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $19.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. T-Mobile US’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.81.

In other news, insider Callie R. Field sold 6,944 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $999,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,427 shares in the company, valued at $13,165,488. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total value of $273,773.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,468.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 6,944 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $999,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,165,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,846 shares of company stock worth $14,808,930 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

