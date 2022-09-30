Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $198.47 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,295,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of AbbVie worth $198,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toews Corp ADV lifted its stake in AbbVie by 220.0% in the second quarter. Toews Corp ADV now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,568,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,148,000 after buying an additional 7,099 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,181,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 230,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,331,000 after buying an additional 38,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Argus cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.35.

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV stock opened at $142.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.86 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The firm has a market cap of $252.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.33.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.89%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

