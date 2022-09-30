Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Purchased by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 57.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,096 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 6.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,827,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,802,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,798 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,324,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,891,960,000 after acquiring an additional 616,253 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 13.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,476,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,779,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,729 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 2.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,562,246 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $620,578,000 after acquiring an additional 49,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $437,475,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 69,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $17,708,778.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,984,786.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 69,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $17,708,778.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,984,786.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.14, for a total transaction of $25,414,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at $17,868,075.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 224,377 shares of company stock valued at $57,064,982 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $225.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.57. The company has a market capitalization of $37.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.91. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.18 and a 1 year high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.20. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.22% and a negative return on equity of 571.78%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 45.60%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.33.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

