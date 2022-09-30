Puzo Michael J Raises Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Puzo Michael J boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,285 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,181 shares during the period. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NVDA opened at $122.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $119.46 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.91.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

