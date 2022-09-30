NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Marks Wealth LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Marks Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,310 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 0.8% of Marks Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Marks Wealth LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.9% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 90,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $24,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 12,304 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NVDA opened at $122.20 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $119.46 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $158.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.34. The stock has a market cap of $304.28 billion, a PE ratio of 40.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on NVDA. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.91.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

