NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stake Boosted by Harvest Investment Services LLC

Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,987 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 2.0% of Harvest Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $285.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $215.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.91.

NVIDIA Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $122.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $304.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.07, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.11. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $119.46 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $158.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.34.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.25%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

