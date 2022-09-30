Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) is Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for about 3.5% of Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $11,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 25,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Birinyi Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% in the first quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its position in Pfizer by 0.3% during the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 65,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 0.3% during the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 57,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 8,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $59.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of PFE opened at $44.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.94 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

