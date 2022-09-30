MAI Capital Management Boosts Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 267,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 19,245 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $14,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Theory Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $349,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,041,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $711,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028,788 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 7,433,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $438,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 626 Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $1,232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of PFE opened at $44.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $247.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.94 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.14.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

