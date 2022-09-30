Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Paychex had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 44.87%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Paychex updated its FY23 guidance to $4.18-$4.22 EPS.

Paychex Stock Down 3.4 %

PAYX opened at $113.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $40.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.00. Paychex has a one year low of $109.87 and a one year high of $141.92.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Paychex

In other Paychex news, COO John B. Gibson sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $326,830.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,845 shares in the company, valued at $5,272,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 1,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $144,552.87. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,122 shares in the company, valued at $6,022,682.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO John B. Gibson sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $326,830.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,845 shares in the company, valued at $5,272,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,837 shares of company stock worth $10,539,336. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at $110,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 26.2% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 65.1% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 6.3% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at $237,000. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAYX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.08.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

