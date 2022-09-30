Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 15,623 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,095 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 15,623 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 3.1% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 33.8% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.5% in the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 4,816 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 7.9% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 6.5% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 4,195 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $30.43 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.00 and a fifty-two week high of $57.96. The stock has a market cap of $134.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMCSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, July 8th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.74.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

