UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Financial Consulate Inc.

Financial Consulate Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,114 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 626 Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,197,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 161.1% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,037,257 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,027,849,000 after buying an additional 592,648 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,230,000. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 26,503 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,308,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

UNH opened at $508.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $528.68 and a 200-day moving average of $513.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.76. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $383.12 and a 12-month high of $553.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.46%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $556.00 to $569.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Argus upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $586.40.

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total transaction of $53,059,422.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 787,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,669,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at $18,866,882.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,051 shares of company stock valued at $74,450,958. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

