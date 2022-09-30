Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $553,000 Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $747,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,777,000. DRW Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 57,273 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 22,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 11,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $79.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.38. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $109.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.11). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 22.76%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.775 dividend. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan bought 8,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.41 per share, for a total transaction of $72,309.18. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,598 shares in the company, valued at $72,309.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.75.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

