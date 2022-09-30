Griffin Asset Management Inc. Has $3.79 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $3,351,891,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 3,059.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,530,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,994,698,000 after purchasing an additional 37,310,556 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,801,210,000 after purchasing an additional 13,790,348 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 577.8% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,247,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $715,270,000 after buying an additional 10,440,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 28.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,391,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,246,359,000 after buying an additional 9,537,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group set a $59.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Pfizer stock opened at $44.16 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.94 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.14. The stock has a market cap of $247.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.31%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

