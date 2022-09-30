HNP Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

HNP Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,151 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,313 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the first quarter worth approximately $486,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Corning by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 49,023 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in Corning by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 7,974 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,770 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 20,111.2% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 234,854 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,668,000 after purchasing an additional 233,692 shares during the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on GLW. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Corning in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Corning from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.27.

Corning Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE GLW opened at $29.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $43.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.51.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corning news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $204,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,561.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Corning

(Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.