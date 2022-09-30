6,912 Shares in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Purchased by HNP Capital LLC

HNP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,912 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,609,845 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $634,357,000 after acquiring an additional 356,265 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,797,802 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $151,317,000 after purchasing an additional 39,408 shares during the period. ClearBridge Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 1,541,145 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $128,470,000 after buying an additional 750,144 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,414,631 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $117,923,000 after buying an additional 143,130 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,140,013 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $95,032,000 after buying an additional 195,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on NEP shares. TheStreet upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a $90.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

NextEra Energy Partners Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NEP stock opened at $73.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.86. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $61.31 and a fifty-two week high of $88.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $2.31. The company had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.09 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 39.66% and a return on equity of 4.21%. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.97) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a $0.7625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

About NextEra Energy Partners

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.