HNP Capital LLC Invests $681,000 in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

HNP Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,744 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 307.5% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $34.19 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.81 and a 12 month high of $61.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.49.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.05. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 305.10% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $26.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $1,106,947.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 343,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,822,167. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $1,106,947.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 343,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,822,167. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $5,147,068.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 774,352 shares in the company, valued at $36,936,590.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DELL has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.33.

About Dell Technologies

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.