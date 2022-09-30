Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Stock Position Lessened by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 119.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 48,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 26,175 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Corteva by 14.4% during the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 510,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,651,000 after acquiring an additional 64,435 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its position in Corteva by 28.9% in the second quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Fractal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 193.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 24,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 16,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 17,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Corteva to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Corteva from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

In other Corteva news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $627,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,615.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corteva stock opened at $57.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.37 and a 12 month high of $64.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.08. The stock has a market cap of $41.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.68.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.32%.

Corteva declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 13th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

