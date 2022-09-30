Courier Capital LLC Boosts Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Courier Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern by 1.9% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 17,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern by 4.0% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern by 44.0% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Southern by 31.0% in the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. 62.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SO. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Argus upped their target price on Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group upgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Southern from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.58.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $69.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.15. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $60.99 and a 12 month high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,152,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $9,161,619.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,152,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,161,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $4,109,655. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

