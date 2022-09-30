NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,240 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 295.5% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. TheStreet raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.30.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Trading Down 2.9 %

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $79.97 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.79.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.77%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

