Courier Capital LLC Has $488,000 Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,369 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 67.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $115.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.08.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $84.42 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.53 and a 12-month high of $167.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.14.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.90%.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

