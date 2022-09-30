Courier Capital LLC Increases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Courier Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 43.2% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWB opened at $200.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $221.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.14. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $198.28 and a 52-week high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

