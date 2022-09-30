Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Sells 13,913 Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,356 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 13,913 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCE. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the first quarter worth about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in PDC Energy by 68.7% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in PDC Energy by 129.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in PDC Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in PDC Energy by 350.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 631 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

PDC Energy Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $57.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.52 and a 200 day moving average of $67.41. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.22 and a 12-month high of $89.22.

PDC Energy Dividend Announcement

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 47.13% and a net margin of 44.67%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 16.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 11.08%.

Insider Activity at PDC Energy

In other PDC Energy news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $64,540.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,128 shares in the company, valued at $7,430,361.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $64,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,430,361.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.64, for a total value of $127,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,577,831.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $1,520,840. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on PDCE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $105.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PDC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.75.

About PDC Energy

(Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.