River Road Asset Management LLC Invests $7.64 Million in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,642,000. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Lithia Motors at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter worth $484,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 194,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,887,000 after buying an additional 81,257 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 778,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,182,000 after buying an additional 14,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lithia Motors

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total transaction of $43,441.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,824.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sidney B. Deboer acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $268.43 per share, with a total value of $268,430.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 36,735 shares in the company, valued at $9,860,776.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total transaction of $43,441.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,824.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lithia Motors Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $380.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Lithia Motors from $565.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $388.20.

Shares of Lithia Motors stock opened at $215.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $256.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.74. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $209.00 and a fifty-two week high of $366.36.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $12.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by ($0.04). Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 29.61%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $11.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 47.78 EPS for the current year.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.92%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

