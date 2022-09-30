River Road Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

River Road Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 297,649 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $3,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter worth $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HII opened at $223.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $228.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.09. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.50 and a 1 year high of $243.46.

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 5.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.20 earnings per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.37%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HII shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $217.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.88.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

