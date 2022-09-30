Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,050 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 26,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

GOVT stock opened at $22.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.64 and a 200-day moving average of $23.99.

