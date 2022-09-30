River Road Asset Management LLC Invests $4.08 Million in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 276,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,075,000. River Road Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Petco Health and Wellness as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 180.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the second quarter valued at $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WOOF opened at $11.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.72. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.48 and a twelve month high of $26.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Justin Tichy sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $102,310.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,955.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on WOOF. Wedbush lowered their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

