FCF Advisors LLC Sells 2,334 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

FCF Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,334 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 68 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 42.9% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 2,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.50, for a total value of $765,733.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,976 shares in the company, valued at $649,116. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $510.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stephens decreased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.33.

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $265.52 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $262.41 and a 1 year high of $615.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $313.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $338.86. The company has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 1.68.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.68. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

