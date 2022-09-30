1,310 Shares in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Purchased by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,944 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,852,000 after acquiring an additional 4,782 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 69,795 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,963,000 after acquiring an additional 29,346 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth approximately $395,000. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 25,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,461,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Trading Down 1.4 %

Danaher stock opened at $262.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $190.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $331.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $281.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.91.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at $20,171,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at $20,171,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DHR. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.75.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

