River Road Asset Management LLC Sells 19,297 Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

River Road Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 365,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,297 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC owned 0.16% of APi Group worth $5,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in APi Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in APi Group by 8.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in APi Group by 11.9% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in APi Group by 25.4% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of APi Group by 1,075.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

Get APi Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APG. Barclays cut their target price on shares of APi Group from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on APi Group in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of APi Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of APi Group from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.17.

Insider Activity at APi Group

APi Group Stock Performance

In related news, Director Anthony E. Malkin acquired 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.10 per share, with a total value of $324,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 77,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,679.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Anthony E. Malkin purchased 8,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $131,303.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 53,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,169.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Anthony E. Malkin purchased 21,500 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.10 per share, for a total transaction of $324,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,168,679.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 31,792 shares of company stock worth $482,592. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

APG opened at $13.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.16 and a 200-day moving average of $17.27. APi Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.34 and a fifty-two week high of $26.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. APi Group had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that APi Group Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

About APi Group

(Get Rating)

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.