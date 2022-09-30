Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,583,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,095,615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451,999 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,795,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,102,958,000 after purchasing an additional 570,001 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,729,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,172,746,000 after purchasing an additional 244,566 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,205,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,038,863,000 after purchasing an additional 476,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,303,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,793,828,000 after purchasing an additional 52,165 shares during the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 110,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $2,989,085.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,200,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,440,649.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 793,689 shares of company stock worth $23,413,742. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of GS stock opened at $296.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.84 and a 1 year high of $426.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $331.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $319.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.36.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.99 by $0.74. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.75%. The company had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $15.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.13 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GS has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Odeon Capital Group lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $461.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $505.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $410.79.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

