River Road Asset Management LLC Sells 1,975 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

River Road Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of M&T Bank worth $19,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the first quarter worth $34,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in M&T Bank by 1,523.1% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other M&T Bank news, Director Gary N. Geisel sold 533 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total value of $100,918.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,740 shares in the company, valued at $3,358,891.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,800,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary N. Geisel sold 533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total transaction of $100,918.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,358,891.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,656 shares of company stock worth $5,604,091 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

MTB stock opened at $174.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $141.49 and a 1-year high of $193.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $182.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.02. The company has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.88.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.10. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 44.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MTB. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on M&T Bank to $200.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.57.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

See Also

