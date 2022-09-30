SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Sold by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,589 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,514 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of SS&C Technologies worth $9,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,759,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,557,352,000 after purchasing an additional 542,317 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,029,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,502,583,000 after acquiring an additional 266,741 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 15,734,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,289,879,000 after acquiring an additional 4,069,495 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 6.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,513,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,384,000 after acquiring an additional 388,721 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,533,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,671,000 after acquiring an additional 55,790 shares during the period. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $89.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

SS&C Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $48.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.46. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.56 and a fifty-two week high of $84.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.61.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.10). SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 29.74%.

Insider Activity at SS&C Technologies

In other SS&C Technologies news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 46,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total transaction of $2,944,902.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,153,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Featured Articles

