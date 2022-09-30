River Road Asset Management LLC Sells 1,260 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

River Road Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of J. M. Smucker worth $9,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 93.0% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 120.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 0.1 %

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $139.00 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $119.31 and a one year high of $146.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.57 and its 200 day moving average is $134.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.22.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 11.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a positive change from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 75.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total transaction of $639,790.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,397.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 19,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total value of $2,832,768.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,441. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total transaction of $639,790.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,397.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,019 shares of company stock valued at $8,995,996. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SJM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Bank of America raised J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $131.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.82.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

