Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Shares Sold by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 60.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 615,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 955,131 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Bath & Body Works worth $16,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BBWI. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Bath & Body Works by 156.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $364,000. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter worth about $482,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 42,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 4,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 16.7% in the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,220,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on BBWI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bath & Body Works from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works to $48.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.05.

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

NYSE BBWI opened at $33.63 on Friday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $82.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.31.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 52.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.22%.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

