River Road Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) by 59.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,279 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 17,678 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ITUB. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the first quarter worth about $121,199,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 244.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,872,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,181,000 after acquiring an additional 14,818,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 41.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,984,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,894,000 after acquiring an additional 11,129,486 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 676.2% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 7,340,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,913,000 after acquiring an additional 6,394,603 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 145.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,527,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,106,000 after acquiring an additional 6,230,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Itaú Unibanco Price Performance

Shares of Itaú Unibanco stock opened at $5.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.01 and a 200 day moving average of $4.98. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $5.89. The firm has a market cap of $50.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Itaú Unibanco Dividend Announcement

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $7.36 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.40 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Itaú Unibanco Profile

(Get Rating)

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.