Trilogy Capital Inc. Sells 166 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Trilogy Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 21.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,298,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,617 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,123,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,026,000 after buying an additional 83,983 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,045,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,796,000 after buying an additional 39,012 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 21.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,925,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,701,000 after buying an additional 337,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,863,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,763,000 after buying an additional 154,885 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $112.96 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $112.30 and a 12-month high of $133.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.29.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

